Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre marquee: ‘Landlord kicked us out … RIP’

(WXYZ) — Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre, which has been around since the 1940s, has seemingly closed for good.

Appearing on the marquee over the weekend were the words, “Landlord kicked us out … it’s been a fun ride … RIP.”

Courtesy Jennifer Ann Wilson

The theatre, located on Main Street, had temporarily closed down in April.

7 Action News has reached out to Landmark Theatres, the company that operates the Main Art Theatre, for comment on the current status of the theatre but did not immediately receive a response back, just an automated reply.

According to the Main Art’s Facebook page, Landmark has operated the Royal Oak theatre since 1997.

Emagine Entertainment said they had been asked if they wanted to take over the lease of the building.

“Emagine was approached to assume the lease of the Main Art and declined. The building is need of significant upgrades and repair.

We look forward to welcoming the Main Art’s guests at the Birmingham 8 and Emagine Royal Oak as well,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment.

