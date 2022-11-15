RTA Michigan gets $2M grant for shuttle serve from Downtown Detroit to DTW

(WXYZ) — The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) of Southeast Michigan received a $2 million grant with the hope of creating a pilot program for a Detroit Metro Airport express transit service.

According to the RTA, the grant came from SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council on Governments. It was part of $9.6 million in federal funds given to seven agencies to support the Carbon Reduction Program.

The program is a federally-funded program to improve air quality and reduce carbon dioxide in the air from on-road vehicle sources.

SEMCOG administers the program for metro Detroit and works with agencies to develop projects that maximize air quality.

"Building on work that has already been done to increase transportation options across the region, this pilot program will allow RTA to further invest in improving mobility throughout metro Detroit," Harmony Lloyd, the RTA Southeast Michigan COO, said.

Other agencies that received grants include the Ann Arbor Area Transit Authority, Lake Erie Transit, SMART and more.