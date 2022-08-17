Watch Now
Run historic Woodward Avenue at annual Cruise in Shoes 5K this Saturday

Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 17, 2022
(WXYZ) — Lace up your running shoes, it's almost time for the annual Cruise in Shoes 5K!

This Saturday, kick off the Woodward Dream Cruise by participating in the fun run/walk presented by Huntington on the historic road.

Cruise in Shoes begins at 7:30 a.m on Yorba Linda Boulevard and winds through several Royal Oak neighborhood streets before finishing at Shrine High School.

To sign up for Cruise in Shoes, pre-register online here: https://usainmotion.events/races/PARADECO/cruiseinshoesIpad/signup.php. Online registration closes on August 18 at midnight.

