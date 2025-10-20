RUSH bringing 'Fifty Something Tour' to Detroit next August

Rush is coming back to the Motor City, bringing their "Fifty Something Tour" to Detroit next summer.

Co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will be joined by Anika Nilles for the tour stop at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 26, 2026.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. but Citi cardmembers can get tickets starting Oct. 24.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage," Lee said in a statement.

Rush last played Detroit on June 10, 2008.