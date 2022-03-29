Watch
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine were due to start Tuesday, raising flickering hopes of an end to a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition. (Turkish Presidency via AP)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 08:33:52-04

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s deputy defense minister said that Moscow has decided to “fundamentally ... cut back” operations near the capital and another major city to “increase mutual trust” at talks aimed at ending the fighting. Alexander Fomin said Russian forces would cut back “military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv.”

Fomin’s statement comes Tuesday after another round of talks Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul and appears to be the first major concession the Russians made since the beginning of their invasion in Ukraine more than a month ago.

The Ukrainian general staff of the military said earlier it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

