Russian war in Ukraine marks 1 month with no end in sight

Posted at 6:37 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 06:37:39-04

(AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine has killed thousands, reduced entire cities to rubble and forced millions to flee their homes.

The largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has also upset the international security order and sent dangerous ripples through the global economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country on Feb. 24, saying his goal was to demilitarize Ukraine and uproot alleged “neo-Nazi nationalists."

Western leaders have dismissed such claims as a pretext for the attack.

In four weeks of fighting, Russian troops have made some gains but their attempts to take the capital, Kyiv, and other big cities have failed.

Still, Putin isn't showing any signs of backing down.

