Rusty, beloved Bactrian camel at Detroit Zoo, passes away

The Detroit Zoo said a beloved male Bactrian camel named Rusty has passed away.

Rusty arrived at the Detroit Zoo in 2009 from the Brookfield Zoo and spent 16 years in the area.

The zoo said he was compassionately euthanized last week.

According to zoo officials, Rusty formed a deep bond with his mate, Suren, and raised four offspring together.

"Though he was a bit shorter in stature than most camels, his thick, dark coat and strong, stocky build made him an unforgettable presence. His full winter coat was truly a sight to behold!" the zoo said in a post. "Rusty will be missed by all of us at the Detroit Zoo."