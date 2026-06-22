S.S. Badger adds overnight sailings across Lake Michigan this summer

(WXYZ) — Want to sail across Lake Michigan under the stars? Here's your chance. The Lake Michigan car ferry is offering overnight crossings this summer between Michigan and Wisconsin.

The S.S. Badger will offer the special overnight sailings from Ludington to Manitowoc and back from June 20 through Sept. 1.

The ship will leave Ludington at 8:45 p.m. ET and arrive at 11:45 p.m. CT in Wisconsin. It will then depart Manitowoc at 1:30 a.m. CT and arrive back in Ludington at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Officials said the overnight sailings are also 20% off.

Tickets cost $89 for adults, $44 for children and you can get staterooms for $61. Vehicles are $102