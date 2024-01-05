Salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meats; 1 person sickened in Michigan, CDC reports

(WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert over a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to charcuterie meats shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in multiple states.

According to CDC, salmonella was discovered in a sample of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa.” Testing is underway to determine if that sample is the outbreak strain.

Earlier this year, on January 3, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. recalled more than 11,000 pounds of the Busseto Foods brand ready-to eat charcuterie meats.

There have been 24 reported illnesses across 14 states, including Michigan, according to the CDC.

Here’s info on the recall:



Busseto Charcuterie Sampler

18-oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa” LOT Code L075330300 and “best by” date on April 27, 2024. This product is sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages. The products have the establishments numbers “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” on the package. See recall notice for more details. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.



People are encouraged to throw the recalled products away or return them to the store of purchase.

If you have any of the following symptoms, the CDC recommends calling your healthcare provider immediately:



Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



To read more about this recall, click here.