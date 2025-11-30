Salt truck driver found dead after being shot in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac man is dead after being shot multiple times while salting the roads on Saturday night, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, officers discovered a pick-up truck with a salt spreader stopped in the middle of Karen Court, just south of Hopkins Avenue. Police tried to perform life-saving measures on the driver, who had been shot multiple times, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Antonio Jason Craig, a 53-year-old resident of Pontiac.

Police were able to find the suspect a few hours after the fatal shooting. He was arrested in the parking lot of a Waterford Township restaurant at Dixie Highway and Scott Lake Road, just over two hours after the shooting. That man is being held at the Oakland County Jail, with police expected to hand over the case to prosecutors as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 2.

With swift, coordinated work and the full strength of our combined resources, our team was able to identify the suspect in this senseless homicide, locate him, and take him into custody,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release on the incident. “I look forward to seeing him held fully accountable.”