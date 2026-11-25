DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — As families across Metro Detroit prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, some are worried about something much more basic — having enough food to eat and warm clothes to get through the winter.

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Salvation Army and Meridian Health Plan deliver coats and meals to Detroit neighborhoods before Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army and Meridian Health Plan are teaming up to take that help directly to the people who need it. I'm at Eastern Market with the Salvation Army, where they're handing out coats, hats and gloves to people in need ahead of the holiday.

After volunteers loaded up the supplies, the red and white trucks hit the road to bring essentials into Detroit neighborhoods. I rode along with the Salvation Army's Bed & Bread team as they made stops and met people who are counting on this help.

Driver Anna Coleman has been volunteering with the nonprofit since 2006 and became an official employee in June of this year. She says the Bed and Bread trucks help thousands of people with food and shelter every day.

"I love working with the community. I enjoy being directly hands-on," Coleman said.

"And sometimes just to tell them, you know, we love you and that's why we're here," Coleman said.

But as temperatures drop, the need for warm clothing becomes even more urgent.

"A warm coat is a means for survival," Capt. Shanell Debela said.

That's why Meridian Health Plan is back for the fifth year, helping the Salvation Army get these essentials into the community.

"Over that time we've kind of learned what those needs are in the community. We recognize that people want larger coats so they can layer it over another coat if they're out and living in the streets," Megan Slaven said.

It's a partnership that both organizations say is about more than one holiday.

"Partnerships allow the Salvation Army to continue to making an impact throughout Metro Detroit," Debela said.

For some, it's more than just a hot meal or a coat. It's knowing someone is looking out for them.

"We're just not a non-profit, we are an organization of love," Coleman said.

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