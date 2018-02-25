Salvation Army gearing up for March Mega Sale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:28AM EST expiring February 25 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Spring is just around the corner. Celebrate with The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) Family Stores during the March Mega Sale, Saturday, March 3.
All 37 metro Detroit locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offer 50 percent off clothing throughout the day.
In addition to discounted clothing, shoppers will find brand new, mattresses on sale for 10 percent off. Bonus sales in a variety of departments - from household goods to furniture and accessories - will also be announced at the top of every hour.