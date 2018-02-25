Salvation Army gearing up for March Mega Sale

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Spring is just around the corner. Celebrate with The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) Family Stores during the March Mega Sale, Saturday, March 3.

All 37 metro Detroit locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offer 50 percent off clothing throughout the day.

In addition to discounted clothing, shoppers will find brand new, mattresses on sale for 10 percent off. Bonus sales in a variety of departments - from household goods to furniture and accessories - will also be announced at the top of every hour.

To learn more, visit http://semichigan.satruck.org/