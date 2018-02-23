Salvation Army holding annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is holding its 31st annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon presented by Ford Motor Company Fund.

The event will be held Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Emagine Theatre in Novi.

It will be hosted by WJR's regular lineup of Paul W. Smith, Frank Beckmann, Guy Gordon and Mitch Albom.

They will be joined by special guest host Jim Vella, president of Ford Motor Company Fund and a member of the Salvation Army National Advisory Board.

Bed & Bread Club Chairman and retired Detroit Radio Hall of Famer Dick Purtan will close out the broadcast.

The radiothon is the primary source of financial support for The Salvation Army's Bed & Bread program. Funds go directly towards feeding and sheltering metro Detroiters in need.