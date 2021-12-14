Watch
News

Actions

Salvation Army in need of red kettle volunteers as holidays quickly approach

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Salvation Army starting annual holiday fundraising early due to impact of COVID-19
Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 10:47:16-05

(WXYZ) — The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is asking for the community’s help with their red kettle campaign as we quickly approach the holidays.

The Salvation Army says they still have 60,000 hours of bell ringing shifts across hundreds of kettle locations in metro Detroit and they are looking for volunteers.

Officials say volunteers are vital for hitting their $8.3 million Red Kettle Christmas Campaign fundraising goal.

“Our bell ringers represent the spirit of giving during the Christmas season,” Major Timothy Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, in a press release. “A manned kettle collects an average of $53 per hour in donations – that’s $400 more per day than an unmanned kettle. We urge the community to consider donating their time. Every site a volunteer fills will help ensure Hope Marches On for individuals and families living in metro Detroit.”

The bell ringing runs through Christmas Eve, excluding Sundays.

If you’d like to volunteer for a shift, head to https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx.

You can also make a donation by:

  • Texting GIFT to 24365
  • Visiting salmich.org
  • Calling 877-SAL-MICH
  • Sending a check, made payable to The Salvation Army, to: 16130 Northland Dr., Southfield, MI 48075
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!