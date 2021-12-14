Salvation Army in need of red kettle volunteers as holidays quickly approach

(WXYZ) — The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is asking for the community’s help with their red kettle campaign as we quickly approach the holidays.

The Salvation Army says they still have 60,000 hours of bell ringing shifts across hundreds of kettle locations in metro Detroit and they are looking for volunteers.

Officials say volunteers are vital for hitting their $8.3 million Red Kettle Christmas Campaign fundraising goal.

“Our bell ringers represent the spirit of giving during the Christmas season,” Major Timothy Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, in a press release. “A manned kettle collects an average of $53 per hour in donations – that’s $400 more per day than an unmanned kettle. We urge the community to consider donating their time. Every site a volunteer fills will help ensure Hope Marches On for individuals and families living in metro Detroit.”

The bell ringing runs through Christmas Eve, excluding Sundays.

If you’d like to volunteer for a shift, head to https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx.

You can also make a donation by: