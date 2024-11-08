Salvation Army installing world's tallest red kettle in Downtown Detroit on Friday

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's tallest red kettle is returning to Downtown Detroit to spread Christmas cheer throughout the holiday season.

It features 26,000 LED lights and will be illuminated in Campus Martius Park just in time for the holiday season.

Workers will begin installing the red kettle on Friday, just days after the official tree arrived, and before the tree lighting on Nov. 22.

WXYZ is proud to be the official broadcast partner of the tree lighting, and you can watch our "Light Up the Season" special on Friday, Nov. 22.

According to the Salvation Army, they are looking to raise $7 million through its red kettle campaign, with red kettles appearing in storefronts around metro Detroit.

Funds raised will support their year-round efforts to provide social services, food and shelter across the area.

The world's tallest red kettle is 56 feet tall and 24 feet wide.

