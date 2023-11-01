Salvation Army looking for volunteer bell ringers in metro Detroit

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is seeking volunteer bell ringers ahead of the start of the 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. In all, the Salvation Army is looking to raise $7.9 million this holiday season.

Officials say they are aiming to fill more than 50,000 hours of bell-ringing shifts across hundreds of red kettle locations throughout Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

“I am continually inspired by the generosity of our metro Detroit community,” said Pam Callan,a volunteer bell ringer for The Salvation Army. “When faced with a need, the people here step up and provide support. I am hopeful the community will join me in ringing this Christmas season; each bell rung serves as a beacon of hope for those who need it the most.”

People and families can sign up as volunteer bell ringers on the website at registertoring.com. You can choose a traditional, two-hour session at a physical red kettle site or participate in a virtual bell-ringing shift where they can raise funds in the comfort of their own home.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs from Friday, Nov. 10 through Christmas Eve.

If you see red kettles throughout the area and don't have cash, there is always a way to donate through an app while you're there.

“Our volunteer bell ringers are the unsung heroes of the holiday season, making the season brighter for those in need across metro Detroit,” said Major Toni Dorrell General Secretary and Metro Detroit Area Commander. “Our volunteers transform an unmanned kettle into one that raises the funds needed to meet the goal of the Christmas campaign.”

Supporters can make a tax-deductible contribution to The Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Campaign by:

