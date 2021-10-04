Salvation Army of Metro Detroit launches Red Kettle campaign – here's how to donate

(WXYZ) — The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has officially launched the annual Red Kettle Christmas campaign, raising funds to help people in the area battle the impact of poverty.

This year, the organization has a goal to raise $8.3 million. The proceeds will help communities in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties to feed the hungry, house the homeless and provide Christmas gifts for families struggling to make ends meet.

The theme this year is "Hope Marches On."

“As life returns to a new normal for many, it’s easy to forget that, for some, the pandemic isn’t over,” said Major Tim Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and regional chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division. “The end of the federal eviction moratorium could create a spike of homelessness that would endanger individuals and families here in metro Detroit. Now, more than ever, the community needs hope for the future and we’re helping them find a way through the crisis by helping them stay in their homes, having their next meal and making ends meet.”

People can sign up now to be bell ringers at registertoring.com. You can choose a traditional, 2-hour session at a physical red kettle site or participate in a virtual bell-ringing shift where you can raise funds at home. Virtual bell-ringers can sign up and begin raising any time. Physical bell ringing begins on Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 24.

People can also donate online in many ways. Those ways are below.