Salvation Army seeking donations to stock thrift stores across Metro Detroit

Proceeds from all 37 metro Detroit thrift stores benefit The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center’s independently funded, 180-day residential rehabilitation program for men and women in Detroit and Romulus, respectively.
Donations of gently used clothing, accessories, housewares, furniture, toys and more are all accepted at each store. To find business hours for your local Salvation Army thrift store, visit semichigan.satruck.org
Each location has a donation center conveniently positioned with drive-up access at the back of the store, so supporters don’t even need to get out of the car.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.