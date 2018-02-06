Salvation Army seeking donations to stock thrift stores across Metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - With winter weather confining Michiganders indoors, now’s the time to get a head start on spring cleaning and help a local charitable organization. The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is in need of donations to stock the nonprofit’s 37 family thrift stores across metro Detroit.

Proceeds from all 37 metro Detroit thrift stores benefit The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center’s independently funded, 180-day residential rehabilitation program for men and women in Detroit and Romulus, respectively.

Donations of gently used clothing, accessories, housewares, furniture, toys and more are all accepted at each store. To find business hours for your local Salvation Army thrift store, visit semichigan.satruck.org