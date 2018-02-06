Salvation Army seeking donations to stock thrift stores across Metro Detroit

8:01 AM, Feb 6, 2018
1 hour ago

Big Sale Saturday at Salvation Army Stores

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - With winter weather confining Michiganders indoors, now’s the time to get a head start on spring cleaning and help a local charitable organization. The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is in need of donations to stock the nonprofit’s 37 family thrift stores across metro Detroit.

Proceeds from all 37 metro Detroit thrift stores benefit The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center’s independently funded, 180-day residential rehabilitation program for men and women in Detroit and Romulus, respectively.

Donations of gently used clothing, accessories, housewares, furniture, toys and more are all accepted at each store. To find business hours for your local Salvation Army thrift store, visit semichigan.satruck.org

Each location has a donation center conveniently positioned with drive-up access at the back of the store, so supporters don’t even need to get out of the car.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top