SANA Detroit dropping exclusive Jahmyr Gibbs collection on Friday

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the latest player to partner with SANA for an exclusive apparel collection being released on Friday.

SANA – which was started by metro Detroit native Michael Sana in 2021 – creates unique, exclusive clothing.

The partnership with Gibbs includes a variety of t-shirts and hoodies featuring a lion ripping through a Gibbs-numbered jersey. with "DETROIT" in the background.

According to the company, the drop will be on the new "SANA TEE V1 T-SHIRT," a heavyweight tee that the SANA team has been working on for the past eight months.

"We’ve engineered every bit of this garment to ensure that the fit, structure, and material are exactly what is needed to provide a luxury feeling and fitting tee," SANA said on Instagram.

Sana has spent much of his life designing and in high school, he started his first clothing line.

The company officially launched in 2021 and since then has partnered with several Detroit sports teams – including the Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers and Detroit City FC – plus players like Matthew Stafford, Cade Cunningham, Lucas Raymond and many more.

They said each drop includes a charity aspect where they give back to Detroit.

The Gibbs collection releases at 11 a.m. on the SANA website and they expect it to sell out quickly.