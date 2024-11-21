SANA opening exclusive holiday pop-up in the Somerset Collection starting Nov. 30

Detroit fashion and lifestyle brand SANA is opening a pop-up store inside the Somerset Collection for the holiday season.

According to the company, the pop-up will open on Nov. 30 – the Saturday after Thanksgiving – and last through December.

SANA – which was started by metro Detroit native Michael Sana – creates unique, exclusive clothing. They have partnered with several Detroit sports teams – including the Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers and Detroit City FC – plus players like Matthew Stafford, Cade Cunningham, Lucas Raymond and many more.

The company said the holiday pop-up will be a unique shopping experience for those who check it out.

Inside, people will find a range of SANA's collections, including the new Winter 2024 collection, custom accessories and limited-edition items for the holidays.

“We’re proud to be part of Detroit’s cultural resurgence and to share that with our customers through our designs,” Sana said in a statement. “The holidays are about connection, and we hope our pop-up serves as a place where people can not only find something special but also feel a sense of community.”

People can also expect to see exclusive shopping events, live styling sessions and a VIP customer appreciation event in December.

According to Sana, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Detroit charities.

The store will be located on level 2 of the Somerset Collection North and will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 30.