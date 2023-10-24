Sanders Bumpy Cakes may be going away temporarily; here's why

One of Michigan's favorite desserts – the Sanders Bumpy Cake – may be disappearing.

In a letter from Second Nature Brands CEO Vic Mehren, the longtime Bumpy Cakes partner, Minnie Marie Bakers Inc., said it was closing Awrey's Bakery in Livonia.

We covered the plans to close back in August due to a decline in the sale of sweet goods and growing production costs. Production was set to stop in September.

Awrey's Bakery in Livonia announces plans to close... but there's hope

Mehren said Awrey's has been producing Bumpy Cakes for many years, and the company went on "an exhaustive search" to find a new bakery to make Bumpy Cakes.

"After conversations with more than a dozen bakeries, we have not yet found a new partner who can maintain the high quality and classic taste that our consumers expect and deserve," Mehren wrote.

That means Bumpy Cakes will soon be out of stock until they can find a new bakery partner to get back into production.

Mehren said Bumpy Cakes can still be purchased at Sanders stores, online at SandersCandy.com or at some Michigan retailers.

However, they expect to be out of Bumpy Cakes by the end of the year.

"Please know that this was not something we expected to happen. Bumpy Cakes is an important part of the Sanders business and legacy, and we know Bumpy Cakes hold a special place in your lives and celebrations and in the culture of Michigan. This is why recent events are so disappointing but also why we are committed to being able to make Bumpy Cakes again with a new partner in the future," he wrote.