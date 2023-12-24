Watch Now
Santa is on the move! Children around the world are now receiving presents from Santa

NORAD's Santa tracker website is now live
NORAD tracker: Follow Santa's whereabouts on Christmas Eve
Posted at 9:52 AM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 09:52:38-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Santa is on the move! According to NORAD's Santa tracker, Santa has begun his annual journey to deliver presents to children all over the world.

As of 9:51 a.m. Eastern, he was last seen heading to Hong Kong.

About 1,500 volunteers at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado are available to answer phone calls today from children who want updates about Santa's progress.

To follow his journey as he spreads Christmas cheer, visit https://www.noradsanta.org or call (877) HI-NORAD.

