Say Detroit hosts free basketball clinic with Detroit youth and U-M student-athletes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mitch Albom's organization SAY Detroit has partnered with Stadium and Main Foundation Inc. to host a free basketball clinic for Detroit youth with players from the University of Michigan’s men's basketball team.

The clinic, held at Say Detroit’s Play Center in Detroit on Saturday, gave Detroit youth the unique opportunity to play alongside some of the nation’s best student athletes.

Say Detroit and Stadium and Main’s partnership will also extend to summer camps, after-school volunteer activities, community service projects for University of Michigan student-athletes to mentor underserved youth in the Detroit community.

To learn more, visit SayDetroit.org.