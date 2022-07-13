Watch Now
SB I-275 ramp to Ford Road to close for six weeks, beginning July 18

Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 13, 2022
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The southbound I-275 ramp to Ford Road and part of southbound I-275 will close for six weeks beginning July 18 at 5:00 am.

The ramp will be closed until late August.

Traffic will be rerouted to southbound I-275 to eastbound Michigan Avenue, then northbound I-275 to Ford Road.

The closure, part of a $270 million investment through the Revive I-275 project, is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,429 jobs.

For more information about the project, visit Revive275.org.

