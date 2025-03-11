SB I-75 and Zilwaukee Bridge to close for 2 months starting in April, MDOT says

Metro Detroit drivers heading home from Up North this spring and early summer will have to detour around the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound I-75 and the Zilwaukee Bridge will be closed starting Monday, April 14 through Friday, June 27. The highway will be closed from Kochville to Wadsworth Rd. for the work.

MDOT said southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured to southbound I-675 from the I-675 junction north of Kochville Road to the southbound I-75/I-675 interchange south of Wadsworth Road.

The southbound I-75 ramp to Adams Street will be closed, as well as the Adams Street ramp to southbound I-75.

Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-675 and Tittabawassee Road (Exit 6) to Adams Street, and vice versa. The northbound I-675 ramp to southbound I-75 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-75, M-84 (Exit 160), southbound I-75 and southbound I-675 to southbound I-75.

MDOT said stage 1 work on southbound I-75 will be completed by June 27. Stage 2 work on the northbound lanes is set to begin July 14.

