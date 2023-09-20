Scholastic gifting copies of first 'Harry Potter' book to local elementary school in anniversary celebration

(WXYZ) — To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the U.S. publication of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," Scholastic, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, is donating 25,000 copies of the book to students and teachers across the country.

“The magic lives on each year as new young readers begin their Hogwarts journey. For twenty- five years and counting, the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione, continue to captivate readers of all ages,” said Ellie Berger, President, Scholastic Trade. “Scholastic is proud to be the publisher of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter—a cultural phenomenon that has inspired kids and families to discover the power and joy of reading.”

Here in Michigan, Pepper Elementary received copies today! The surprise gifts will be given to all third through eighth-grade students, their classroom teachers, school administration and library staff.

The school will also receive a “Welcome to Hogwarts” Book Club Kit that features trivia, interactive games and Hogwarts house stickers.

The book giveaway is part of the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give A Child A Book” campaign.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to put even more books into the hands of children who need them most. This joint effort with Scholastic will ignite imagination through the magic of beloved stories like Harry Potter,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. “Every child deserves access to age-appropriate books. By fostering a love for reading at an early age, we can pave the way for brighter futures and boundless possibilities.”

