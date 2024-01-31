School bus crash reported on 12 Mile at Berkley-Southfield border; students being evaluated

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A school bus crash was reported at the Berkley-Southfield border on Wednesday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Damage was reported to both the bus and the vehicle, and our crew on the scene did see medics evaluating people.

Southfield Police Chief Johnny Menifee confirms a total of 33 people were involved in the crash.

Chief Menifee said six people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening. The six people taken to the hospital includes, three kids from the school bus, and one adult and two kids from inside of the vehicle.

The bus is a Crescent Academy bus, and the school is located about a mile away from the crash.

A parent we spoke to said they are keeping the kids on the bus while paramedics evaluate the situation