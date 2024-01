DETROIT (WXYZ) — As snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to make road conditions icy and challenging, hundreds of schools in metro Detroit will be closed on Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday. A winter weather advisory goes into effect for Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties from midnight until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

