Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 94  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

School Closings: List of Friday closures across metro Detroit as frigid morning forecasted

Temperatures bottom out Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid single digits. Winds will be out of the west 10-15 mph, causing wind chills to be -5° to -15°. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper teens, but feel more like 0° when factoring in the winds. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Tuesday, with little to no additional accumulation.
When do metro Detroit school districts cancel classes over cold temperatures? Here are their policies
School Closings: Check list of school closures in metro Detroit
Posted

(WXYZ) — A number of Southeastern Michigan schools have already called off for Friday as cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are blanketing the area.

>> See the full list here.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for all of the eastern side of the state. In our area, it will run through from 1:00 a.m. Friday to 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the 7 First Alert Meteorologists for tonight through the weekend, a significant shot of arctic air is expected to settle into Southeast Michigan. Highs on Friday and Saturday are forecast to be very cold in the single digits (around 8° or 9 °) with overnight lows dipping below zero — potentially well below zero Friday night and wind chills that could fall as cold as -25 ° early Saturday morning. It's the coldest air of the season so far and will stick around through the weekend.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold Weather Advisory in effect for Friday

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!