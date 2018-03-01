School shooting threat reported in Birmingham middle school

9:49 AM, Mar 1, 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) - A school shooting threat was reported at Derby Middle School in Birmingham Wednesday night, school officials say.

A post in a math forum contained a threat that someone had a gun and was going to shoot. Upon seeing the message, adults and children reported it to school administration and police.

The Birmingham Police Department will be present at school for the entire day Thursday as a preventative measure.

 

