School shooting threat reported in Birmingham middle school

Light Snow
HI: 39°
LO: 36°
Pupils at Willamwood High School attend a math class on February 5, 2010 in Glasgow, Scotland. As the UK gears up for one of the most hotly contested general elections in recent history it is expected that that the economy, immigration, the NHS and education are likely to form the basis of many of the debates.
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) - A school shooting threat was reported at Derby Middle School in Birmingham Wednesday night, school officials say.
A post in a math forum contained a threat that someone had a gun and was going to shoot. Upon seeing the message, adults and children reported it to school administration and police.
The Birmingham Police Department will be present at school for the entire day Thursday as a preventative measure.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.