Scooby Doo immersive mystery exhibit coming to The Henry Ford

(WXYZ) — A new immersive mystery exhibit involving Scooby Doo is coming to The Henry Ford this winter and spring, giving people the chance to solve a mystery with Scooby and the gang!

"Scooby-Doo!™ Mansion Mayhem!" allows people of all ages to help solve the mystery of a jewel-thieving ghost who has dodged the police and was last seen inside the spooky mansion.

"As families work their way through the mansion they will meet the members of Mystery Inc. in various rooms and analyze clues the jewel thief left behind," The Henry Ford website says about the exhibit.

People will explore four rooms in the mansion – the kitchen, library and music room, the villain's tinkering workshop and the hall of portraits.

Shaggy and Scooby will be in the kitchen, Velma in the Library and Music Room, Fred in the workshop and Daphne in the Hall of Portraits.

"Although some mysteries can be spooky for younger kids we feel like the Scooby-Doo exhibit is suitable for children of all ages. In this exhibit we really want kids and grownups to learn about team work and that when we tackle spooky or challenging tasks as a team, we can give each other courage," the exhibit description reads.

The immersive exhibit is free for those with normal museum admission, and it opens on Feb. 12 and runs through April 9 at The Henry Ford.

For more information, click here.