'Scoop Dogg,' 'The Big LePlowski.' See the names of MDOT snowplows hitting the roads this winter

Ahead of the winter snowplow season, the Michigan Department of Transportation is bringing back the snowplow tracker map and has unveiled the names of all snowplows that will be used throughout the state.

To check the map, visit the MiDrive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive and activate the MDOT snowplow tracker map layer.

Once you hover over an icon, the plow name will appear, and you can see a description of what the truck is doing, current road conditions and a driver's seat view of the road conditions.

You can visit the Michigan Department of Transportation website to view a list of all the snowplow names.

Here are the names for the Metro region and University region which includes metro Detroit.

Metro Region

Blizzard Wizard

Boreas

Bringin' Pavement Back

Drift Master

Droppin' Salt Like It's Hot

Ice Ice Baby

Kid Rock Salt

Mr. Snow Miser

PlowMaster

Salt Life

Sleety Pie

Snow Warrior

SnowJoe

Trail Blazer

University Region

Austin Plowers

Baby It's Cold Outside

Below Zero Hero

Biichi-biboon

Borealis

Bumble

Burley Bear

Buttercup

Chilly Dog

Clearopathtra

Dewey Defroster

Dolly Plowton

Dottie

Eagle Eye

Ebenezer Scoop

Edgar Allan Snow

Fluffy

Freezy

Frostbitten Mitten

Frosty the Snowplow

Good Roads Earle

Happy

Herbie

Hercules

Hipplowpotomus

Ice Cube

Kaplowie

Lake Scooperior

Lightning McClean

Little Mack

Lola

Marco Plowo

Maximus

Meatball

Melton John

Melty the Snowplow

Michigamme

Mishigami

Mission Implowsible

Moose

Mr. Blade

NaviGator

Nieve

Ol' Gus

Patience

Pebbles

Pegasus

Peppermint

Peppy Le Plow

Remy

Road Runner

Roxy

Safety Got Back

Saltimus Brine

Saltnado

Salty Sven

Saul T. Streets

Scooter

Señor Flurry

Snow Worries

Snowball

Snowprah Winfrey

Snowy Robinson

Spirit of Michigan

Squall Bunyan

Still Shorts Weather

Stormbreaker

Subzero

Sunny

Sunshine

ThawSome

Thunderhawk

Tiny

Truck Norris

Walter

Weird Plow Yankovic

Whiteout Wrangler

Wolverine Whiteout

Yeti

