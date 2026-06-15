Scratch-off lottery ticket theft in Sterling Heights caught on surveillance video

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured a suspect snatching strips of scratch-off lottery tickets during a break-in at Frank’s Chicken in Sterling Heights on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Scratch-off lottery ticket theft caught on camera in Sterling Heights

The owner of Frank’s Chicken shared the video with 7 News Detroit and said he believes the amount of stolen scratchers was worth anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

Frank's Chicken Break-in at Frank's Chicken

According to the owner, he was first notified of the break-in around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and said that the suspect got inside by snapping off the door handle.

The owner tells 7 News Detroit that they have never seen the suspect in the store before and had never experienced an incident like this.

He said the suspect was driving a 2024 black Chevy Blazer and was originally parked across the street before approaching the store.

The owner said police are investigating.