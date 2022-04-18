Watch
'Scream' reunion coming to 2022 Motor City Comic Con

Posted at 9:34 AM, Apr 18, 2022
(WXYZ) — The slasher film "Scream" just released the fifth installment of the film earlier this year, and now, three of the main characters from the original film are reuniting at Motor City Comic Con.

Organizers announced Monday that Skreet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy and Matthew Lillard will be appearing all three days at Motor City Comic Con.

It's taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from May 13-15.

Ulrich played Billy Loomis, Kennedy played Randy Meeks and Lillard played Stu Macher.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at Motor City Comic Con include Alan Ritchson, Danny Trejo, Freddie Prinze Jr. and William Shatner.

Tickets are on sale now.

