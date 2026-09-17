SE Michigan Ford Dealers launches food drive to benefit area food banks

(WXYZ) — The Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers are on a mission to help fight hunger across metro Detroit.

The Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers have launched a dealer-led food drive in the month of September to benefit local food banks and food pantries. The initiative will be part of a global effort by Ford.

"We’re incredibly proud to see our Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers come together again to support families throughout our communities,” said Jane Englehart, Director of Advertising for the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, in a statement. “This food drive is an opportunity for our dealers, customers and neighbors to work together toward a common goal and make a meaningful difference for those facing food insecurity.”

The community can drop off non-perishable food at the collection bins at Southeast Michigan Ford dealerships.

People who offer donations will also have the opportunity to enter the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Detroit Lions Ticket Sweepstakes. For every 10 non-perishable food items donated, you get one entry for a chance to win four tickets to the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game, a parking pass and a $300 gift card.

The food drive will run through September 30.

You can find a list of the Ford dealerships near you by clicking here.

