Seaplane crashes into front yard of Independence Township home

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple emergency crews are on scene of a seaplane crash in the yard of a home in Independence Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the sea plane crashed in a neighborhood on Greenview Dr. near Clarkston Rd. Ater the crash, the plane caught on fire.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said that the pilot and the passenger were taken to the hospital but appear to have minor injuries, and no one on the ground was injured.

The FAA has been contacted and the sheriff said they will investigate the crash.

