Search continues for man after boat hits dock, overturns overnight in Monroe Twp.

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man after a boat crash just after midnight.

According to the sheriff's office, they were called to Laplaisance Creek in Bolles Harbor, for a report of a boat that struck a dock.

Deputies arrived and found that a boat with two men inside hit a dock and overturned.

One man, a 37-year-old from Monroe, was located at the scene and taken to the hospital.

A second man, also 37 years old and from Monroe, was missing.

The dive team was called to the scene, and the search is still under way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.