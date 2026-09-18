Search intensifies for missing vulnerable woman in Southfield

A multi-agency search is intensifying in Southfield as police and family members work to find a missing vulnerable woman who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Christian Cook, 29, was last seen Sunday afternoon near Eleven Mile and Inkster Roads. Her family reported her missing later that evening. Southfield police and Oakland County Sheriff's deputies have been searching the area ever since.

Police say Cook is especially vulnerable because she suffers from bipolar disorder and requires care.

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Cook is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a mid-calf-length black dress with white polka dots and blue-and-gray moccasins.

Search efforts have escalated throughout the week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, dive teams searched local waterways while rescue crews combed parks and wooded areas using drones and K-9 units. On Thursday, crews deployed thermal imaging scanners after a K-9 picked up Cook's scent. On Friday, search crews scoured open fields near Eleven Mile and Inkster Roads — just steps from where Cook was last seen — but authorities have not located any trace of her.

Cook's grandparents, Sandra and Joseph Ware, say their faith remains strong.

"Our hearts are heavy, but we have great faith in God," Sandra Ware said.

Sandra Ware thanked everyone who has joined the search and offered prayers.

"Thanking all the people that have prayers out there for her, you know, and are looking for her and praying with us that she is found safely and can get the help she needs," Sandra Ware said.

She urged anyone who spots Cook to contact authorities immediately.

"I pray and hope that if anyone sees Christian that they can call the numbers available on the flyer and let the police department know," Sandra Ware said.

Joseph Ware said he is leaning on his faith to stay strong.

"I'm trying to be strong. I know all things work together for the good of those who love God," Joseph Ware said.

"My heart is heavy, but I gotta stay up," Joseph Ware said.

If you have any information on Cook's whereabouts or have seen her, contact Southfield Police immediately at 248-796-5500.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

