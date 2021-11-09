Watch
Search on for missing 80-year-old Livingston County woman who has dementia

Posted at 9:40 AM, Nov 09, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 80-year-old woman who they say has dementia.

The sheriff’s office says Althea Greene was last seen at an adult foster home located in the 5000 block of Green Road in Oceola Township around 2:30 p.m. on November 8.

It is believed she walked away from the facility on her own.

She’s described as 5’6”, 100 pounds with salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a tan coat and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

