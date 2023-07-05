Search on for suspect wanted in connection to fatal stabbing in Ypsilanti

(WXYZ) — Ypsilanti police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing on July 4.

Police say they were called to the 800 block of Green Road around 11:58 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, police say they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He reportedly died from his injuries on scene.

Police say they believe two temporary roommates got into an argument before it escalated into violence.

Ypsilanti police are asking for the public’s help to find 19-year-old James Lee Trussell, who they say is wanted for homicide in connection to this case. Police say 19-year-old Kyrah Tate is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call police at 734-292-5429 or Investigations Sergeant Lowry at 734-368-8784.