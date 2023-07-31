Search on for suspects accused of robbing man, stealing dog in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a man and then stealing his dog on Saturday while he was out for a walk.

Police say the owner was routinely walking his French bulldog around noon on Detroit’s west side when two men approached armed with weapons.

"They approached him, announced a hold up, they took 100 dollars from him, and a few other items and they took his French bulldog,” said Detroit Police Commander Vernal Newson.

Police say after the suspects stole the owner’s dog, he grabbed a firearm and fired two rounds into the suspects’ direction as they fled southbound on Winthrop.

Police say that the robbery was intentional.

"The suspects involved, they were unmasked, we have video in the area, and this is a case that we believe that we'll bring to closure soon,” said Newson.

Newson says that the suspects were seen driving a blue 2005 to 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix.

He also recommends people make sure their dogs are chipped and registered with the city of Detroit.