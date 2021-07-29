Search paused for missing Dryden man after body found

(WXYZ) — The search for 79-year-old Joe Mindelli of Dryden Township has been paused after a body was found.

Kristyn Theobald posted on Facebook, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you they have found a body. DNA will be performed to confirm that it is him."

Family became concerned when Joe Mindelli was not at his residence in the 5200 block of Casey Road in Dryden Township on July 19. Family said it’s not unusual for him to go on morning walks, but by the afternoon, they worried something was wrong.