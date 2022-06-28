Watch Now
Search underway for local sergeant's missing teen daughter

Gabrielle Greene
WCSO
Gabrielle K. Greene
Gabrielle Greene
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 12:44:39-04

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a sergeant's missing teen daughter.

According to the sheriff's office, 17-year-old Gabrielle K. Greene was last seen on June 24. She's a student at Rochester High School, according to authorities.

Her father, WCSO Sgt. Stephen Greene, says she is currently in crisis and needs treatment.

Greene is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair, who is about 5'3" and 160 pounds. She might be wearing blue jeans, a grey jacket and gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-537-3530.

