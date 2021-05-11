Search underway for man who abducted ex-girlfriend outside of Warren Subway shop

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police are looking for a suspect in connection to an abduction outside of a Subway restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and has an active warrant out for his arrest.

The abduction happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Subway at 13515 Nine Mile Road.

Investigators say the victim, 27-year-old Michelle Jackson, was taken by her ex-boyfriend, Adrian Lamar Brown, 31, in his truck. The victim works at the Subway shop.

Police were called to the scene for an altercation. When they arrived in the area, the suspect fled in what police believe was either a Chevy Suburban or Yukon Denali, made between 2015 and 2021. The suspect's vehicle also has Florida license plates.

The pursuit stopped at Seven Mile near I-75 where officers lost sight of the suspect's vehicle, said Executive Lt. David Kriss with the Warren Police Department.

Lt. Kriss added that the suspect's vehicle had a broken rear window, caused by an employee or customer at the Subway trying to intervene in the abduction.

Lt. Kriss says Brown frequents the Detroit and Dearborn areas. He has a violent past and the current warrant for his arrest was initiated after he cut off his tether.

“His mindset may be that he doesn’t have a whole lot to lose,” Lt. Kriss said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

If you have information on this abduction, contact Warren police immediately.

