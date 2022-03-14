Search underway for missing Detroit woman who suffers from dementia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 63-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Rona Steed was last seen in the 6300 block of Mack Avenue on Friday, March 11 around 10:30 a.m.

Her daughter reports that Rona walks with a limp.

Rona was last seen wearing a brown skull cap, gray coat, brown shirt, and black pants with red stripes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Detroit Police Department's 7th precinct at 313-596-2611.