Search your school: A-F scorecard released for Michigan K-12 public schools

The A-F grading scorecard for Michigan K-12 public schools for the 2021/2022 school year has been released.

The interactive database is put together by the West Michigan Policy Forum and Great Lakes Education Project.

According to the group, the scorecard is compiled using the Michigan Department of Education's school index data.

Here are the report card definitions, according to the Great Lakes Education Project:

Proficiency: Measures the number of students in a school building that meet the state criteria for proficiency in Math and English Language Arts.

Growth: Measures the number of students in a school building that have shown one year of growth from their starting point.

English Learner Progress: Measures students who have less than two years of English instruction.

Graduation Rate: Measures the 4-year, 5-year and 6-year cohorts of students graduating in that building.

Comparison of Like Schools: Measures proficiency grades of buildings with similar federal free lunch populations.

To find your school’s grade, you can click here.

The scorecard announcement comes as the state considers whether to do away with the A to F grading system for Michigan schools.