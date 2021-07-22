Searches ongoing for missing 79-year-old man from Dryden Township

(WXYZ) — Searches are ongoing for a missing 79-year-old man from Dryden Township.

The Dryden Township Police Department says family became concerned when Joseph Mindelli was not at his residence in the 5200 block of Casey Road in Dryden Township on July 19. Family said it’s not unusual for him to go on morning walks, but by the afternoon, they worried something was wrong.

Mindelli is described as an avid outdoorsman and enjoys walks on trails.

Multiple police departments and friends and family have conducted searches, but Mindelli is still missing.

It is unclear what Mindelli was wearing on the day he went missing, but family says he usually layers more than one shirt, tan cargo-type pants and knee high muck boots.

Anyone who sees Mindelli is urged to call the Dryden Township Police Department at 810-796-2271 or Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.