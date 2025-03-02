Second arrest made in connection to 2021 murder of Dee Warner

A second person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Dee Warner in Lenawee County, 7 News Detroit has learned.

The family of Dee told us that her stepson was taken into custody. He's expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Gregg Hardy, Dee's brother, spoke to us on Sunday.

"I've been hoping he'd be arrested for quite a while, because I always believed that he had information," Hardy said.

Dee's husband, Dale, has been charged in connection with Dee's murder. She was last seen in April of 2021 near her home in Tecumseh. Last June, a judge ruled that Dale would stand trial in the case.

In August 2024, Michigan State Police discovered remains that were later identified to be Dee's body on a property owned by Dale. Officials ruled her death a homicide.

The remains were found during a search of Dale property on Sunday, August 18. Dee Warner's brother tells 7 News Detroit the remains were found in a sealed tank that is used to hold anhydrous ammonia. There was no ammonia in the tank and the tank was closed on both ends.

Dale has been charged with open murder and tampering with evidence. It's not clear what charges his son is facing, but he is expected to be arraigned this week.

During the preliminary hearing for Dale, defense attorneys suggested that Dee may not have been murdered at all because at the time, her body was not found.

