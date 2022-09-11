Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water.

“The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an ongoing tragedy that isn’t over,” said Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church.

“There is a great need to provide safe drinking water as challenges persist with long-term infrastructure damage. Detroiters have always had hearts open to help when people are in crisis. Let’s help them in their time of need.”

To support this initiative, water donations are greatly needed. Cases of water can dropped off at Second Ebenezer Church located at 14601 Dequindre St. in Detroit until September 23.

Water donations will be accepted during the following days and times:



Saturday and Sunday | 8 am – 1 pm

Tuesday and Thursday | 8 am – 8 pm

Wednesday and Friday | 8 am – 5 pm

Vann and his team have coordinated with faith-based community leaders in Jackson to ensure the water collected is distributed to residents in need upon its arrival.

“Second Ebenezer Church is a consistent resource serving ongoing human needs in Detroit, and beyond,” said Vann.

“From financial literacy, continuing education, small business support, food drives health screenings, immunizations and vaccinations, Second Ebenezer is committed to lending a hand and sharing hope in our community.”