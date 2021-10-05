Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to attend naturalization ceremony at Pistons game Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will attend the naturalization ceremony for 16 people at the Detroit Pistons game on Wednesday.

Emhoff, who is the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will attend the naturalization ceremony in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

It's the first time a naturalization ceremony has been held at a Pistons game.

District Court Judge David Lawson will provide welcoming remarks, and Chief Judge Denise Hood will administer the oath of allegiance.

The 16 citizenship candidates originate from 10 countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Bangladesh, France, Lebanon, Mali, Mexico, Philippines and Vietnam.